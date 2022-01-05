Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the November 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 118,817 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 46,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $44.79.

