Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of PY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. 51,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,115. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.