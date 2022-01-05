Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.20

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 1304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CPMG Inc purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,890,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

