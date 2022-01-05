Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,074,570.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,639,396.67.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. 1,219,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,296. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

