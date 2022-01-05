Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.18. 2,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 200,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.14 million. Analysts expect that Project Angel Parent LLC will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

