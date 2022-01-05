Project Pai Market Capitalization Reaches $6.04 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $117,262.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00136412 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,789,839,950 coins and its circulating supply is 1,586,749,149 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.