ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) are set to reverse split on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 566.0% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 166,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 141,489 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $139,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.