Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the November 30th total of 697,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PROSY stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 1,297,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,463. Prosus has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prosus has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

