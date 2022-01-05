Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,186 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $79.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

