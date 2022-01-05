Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $185,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.54.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $365.03 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.30 and a 200 day moving average of $323.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

