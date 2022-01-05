Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Down 84.6% in December

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,762,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUGE traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,193,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,059,660. Puget Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Puget Technologies

Puget Technologies, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry.

