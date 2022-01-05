Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vaxart, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. Vaxart has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.12.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 50.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 393,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 493,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

