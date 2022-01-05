QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 40,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 36,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

