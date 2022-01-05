Qubitica (QBIT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.31 or 0.00391128 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009828 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000137 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000921 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.94 or 0.01254961 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

