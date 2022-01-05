Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches Market Cap of $33.61 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $33.61 million and $543,715.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.82 or 0.08170068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00079402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,538.48 or 0.99984285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007530 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

