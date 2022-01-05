Randolph Co Inc Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up 3.2% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $24,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,341. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.76. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.85.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

