Randolph Co Inc Purchases 139 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc owned 0.17% of Qualys worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,423. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.70. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.