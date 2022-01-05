Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to Hold at TD Securities

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.50. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.