Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,940.94

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,940.94 ($26.15) and traded as high as GBX 2,025 ($27.29). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 2,015 ($27.15), with a volume of 42,965 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($33.69) to GBX 2,600 ($35.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($29.24) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($29.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,943.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,940.94.

In related news, insider Dharmash Mistry acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,943 ($26.18) per share, with a total value of £48,575 ($65,456.14). Also, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,898 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £23,725 ($31,970.08). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,758 shares of company stock worth $7,245,760.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

