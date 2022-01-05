Raymond James & Associates Acquires 25,065 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2,693.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 628,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 606,276 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HOG shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

