Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,701 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Upwork worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 73.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 15.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $187,125.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

