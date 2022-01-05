Raymond James & Associates Has $7.41 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Houlihan Lokey worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE HLI opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.