Raymond James & Associates Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.57% of Ladder Capital worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

