Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,323 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Amundi bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $15,353,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 238,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATY opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

