Raymond James Comments on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.10 million.

DBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.43.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43. The firm has a market cap of C$717.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

