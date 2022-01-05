Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 26,724 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.98% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

