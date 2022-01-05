Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

