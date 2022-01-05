Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 30.0% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 63.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

NYSE:LYV opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

