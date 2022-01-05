Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $141.09 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $109.99 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.56.

