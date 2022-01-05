Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,777 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 16,366.7% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth approximately $83,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $530.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. RH has a 1-year low of $411.88 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.26.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

