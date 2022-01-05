Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGI. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $199.44 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.18 and a fifty-two week high of $201.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.21.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

