Raymond James Trims View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Target Price to $7.00

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of View from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of View stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. View has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in View by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,192 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in View during the 2nd quarter worth $16,229,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in View by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in View by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,399 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

