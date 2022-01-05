Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Reach plc (LON:RCH)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.61). 666,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,168,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.73).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reach from GBX 315 ($4.24) to GBX 285 ($3.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £841.40 million and a PE ratio of -14.03.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

