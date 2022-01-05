RED (RED) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. RED has a market cap of $865,217.34 and approximately $12,074.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.72 or 0.00321172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000778 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.