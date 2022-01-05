Reef Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $318.26 million and $34.21 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00364152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 17,530,705,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

