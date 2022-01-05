Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 229 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000.

NXTG opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.232 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

