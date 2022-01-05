Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,725 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 244.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the period.

BSJR stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $25.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

