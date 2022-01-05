Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.