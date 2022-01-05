Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 46.0% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 22.3% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 8.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $554.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.54. The company has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

