Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after buying an additional 60,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 135,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

