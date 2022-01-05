Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Amundi acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.90. The company had a trading volume of 65,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,046. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

