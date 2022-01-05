Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 894 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $356,207,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 369,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,580,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

