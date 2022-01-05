REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $54.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

RGNX stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

