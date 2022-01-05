Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $45.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,555 shares of company stock worth $2,069,601. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,426,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,768,000 after buying an additional 812,282 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after buying an additional 357,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

