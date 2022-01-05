Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $21.09

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.09, but opened at $20.53. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 2,231 shares traded.

RPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $874.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $272,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

