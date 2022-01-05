Repsol, S.A. (REPYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2623 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.
Shares of REPYY stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Repsol has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.12.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
