Repsol, S.A. (REPYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2623 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Repsol has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REPYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

