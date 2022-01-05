Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.57.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$15.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -7.13%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

