Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR):
- 1/3/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $621.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $712.00.
- 12/20/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $869.00 to $847.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $625.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2021 – Charter Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $645.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $810.00.
- 12/9/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $740.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $815.00 to $730.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charter Communications stock opened at $640.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $663.96 and a 200-day moving average of $718.19. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
