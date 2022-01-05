Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR):

1/3/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $621.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $712.00.

12/20/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $869.00 to $847.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $625.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Charter Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $645.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $810.00.

12/9/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $740.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $815.00 to $730.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $640.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $663.96 and a 200-day moving average of $718.19. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Charter Communications Inc alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.