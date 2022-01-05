Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of RGP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. 171,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $604.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 117.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.