Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.32% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 194,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EJAN opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

